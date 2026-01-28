Iran denies 'recent contacts' with US amid war fears

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that there had been "no recent contacts" with US envoy Steve Witkoff as fears grow of a possible US strike against Tehran.

"There has been no contact between me and Witkoff in recent days, and we have not requested talks," Araghchi told state media as cited by Fars News Agency.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that another "armada" is floating toward Iran, saying that Tehran is seekig a diplomatic solution with Washington.

"They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk," Trump told Axios.

Araghchi said several countries are acting as intermediaries and remain in contact with Iran, noting that regional states share concerns about escalating tensions.

"Countries in the region understand that any military threat would destabilize the entire region," he warned.

Araghchi called on the US to abandon what he described as threats, excessive demands and the raising of "unreasonable issues," arguing that negotiations have their own principles and must take place on an equal footing.

"Negotiations under threat cannot succeed," he said, adding that while various individuals and countries have expressed interest in mediation or have reached out, Iran's position "remains unchanged."

Tensions escalated between Tehran and Washington following anti-government protests in Iran, with the US administration saying all options, including military action, remain on the table in dealing with Tehran.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.



