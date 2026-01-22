YPG/SDF terror group plants explosives in passages, tunnels, homes, vehicles

The YPG/SDF terrorist organization planted explosives in passages, tunnels, and entrances in some areas where it was deployed, as well as in houses, household items, and vehicles, the Syrian Army Operations Directorate announced on Wednesday.

The Syrian Army said casualties occurred as a result of the detonation of explosives planted by the YPG/SDF terrorist organization prior to its withdrawal from northern regions.

According to the statement, the terror group also booby-trapped mosques and many copies of the Quran, placing them in inappropriate locations.

The army warned civilians in the provinces of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, as well as eastern rural areas of Aleppo, to "avoid approaching any suspicious objects or items and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the authorities for their safety."

Images on social media showed that YPG/SDF members booby-trapped civilians' belongings, including canned food containers and tea packages, as they withdrew from occupied areas have appeared on social media.

The shared images show wires hidden under a tea box, rigged with an explosive device.

Information shared on social media also indicated that the terrorist organization booby-trapped some vehicles it abandoned in the city of Hasakah.

The Syrian Presidency said Tuesday that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the SDF regarding the future of Hasakah province.

The Defense Ministry also announced a four-day ceasefire with the SDF on Tuesday.

However, the SDF launched a series of attacks on Syrian positions on the first day of the truce, killing 11 soldiers and injuring 25 others.

The Syrian Army has recently liberated many areas in the countryside of Aleppo, as well as in Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, from the YPG/SDF.