Iraqi judiciary to take legal action against ISIS detainees

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said Thursday it plans to take legal action against detainees from the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group transferred to Iraq from neighboring Syria.

The announcement followed clashes between Syrian security forces and the YPG/SDF terror group, which led to the transfer of ISIS detainees from prisons previously controlled by the SDF.

The council said in a statement that Iraqi courts will begin judicial procedures against the suspects once they are formally received and placed in designated correctional facilities.

It stressed the need to document and archive "terrorist crimes" to establish cross-border criminal responsibility and ensure that no suspect evades legal accountability.

"All suspects, regardless of their nationality or position within the terrorist organization, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary, and legal procedures will be applied without exception," the council said.

On Wednesday, Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah al-Numan said Iraq had received an initial group of 150 "terrorist elements" previously held in Syrian prisons.

He added that the National Security Ministerial Council approved the transfer during an emergency meeting, in coordination with the US-led international coalition fighting ISIS, including Iraqi nationals and detainees of other nationalities.

Also on Thursday, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah arrived at the Syrian border with a senior military delegation to monitor developments and oversee preparations to prevent any ISIS elements from attempting to infiltrate Iraq.

Baghdad declared victory over ISIS in December 2017 after a three-year war and the recapture of all territory the group had seized.

However, ISIS cells continue to operate in northern, western and eastern provinces, carrying out sporadic attacks, while Iraqi forces conduct ongoing security operations to target the group's remnants.



