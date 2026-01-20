Clashes have largely ceased around Hasakah, Ayn al-Arab in Syria

Clashes that erupted on Monday around Syria's Hasakah province and in the southern areas of Ayn al-Arab, as the Syrian Army forces advanced east of the Euphrates River under a ceasefire and full integration agreement reached with the YPG/SDF terror group, have largely come to a halt since early Tuesday.

According to information obtained by Anadolu correspondents in the region, the Syrian Army is currently deployed at four points around Hasakah province, including one position near the entrance to the city center.

Army units have also taken up positions along the line at the immediate entrance of the town of Sirrin in the southern parts of Ayn al-Arab.

While clashes continued intermittently overnight in both areas, fighting largely ceased by morning.

Similarly, clashes between the Syrian Army forces and the terrorist organization and remnants of the former regime occupying Aktan Prison, located north of Raqqa city center, have also subsided.

The Syrian Army continues to send reinforcements to both regions.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and SDF, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

Under the deal, the SDF will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the Syrian ministries of defense and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The Assad regime fell in December 2024, after 24 years in power, and al-Sharaa was appointed president last January.