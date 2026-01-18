US welcomes ceasefire agreement between Syria, YPG/SDF terror group

This handout picture released by the Syrian Presidency's Telegram page, shows Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa (C-R) meeting with US envoy Tom Barrack (C-L) at the Presidential Palace, in Damascus on January 18, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The US welcomed a ceasefire and integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF terror group on Sunday.

"This agreement and ceasefire represent a pivotal inflection point," the US ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, said on the US social media company X.

Barrack noted Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has affirmed that Kurds are an integral part of Syria, adding: "The United States looks forward to the seamless integration of our historic partner in the fight against ISIS (Daesh)."

"The challenging work of finalizing the details of a comprehensive integration agreement begins now, and the United States stands firmly behind this process at every stage," he said.

Al-Sharaa announced Sunday a comprehensive ceasefire and full integration agreement between the Syrian government and the YPG/SDF terror group, outlining sweeping measures to restore state authority in the country's northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the agreement provides for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts and contact lines between government forces and the YPG/SDF terror group.

The deal is to take effect in parallel with the withdrawal of all YPG/SDF terror group-affiliated military formations to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory step for redeployment.