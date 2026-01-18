Syrian tribes largely liberate part of Deir ez-Zor occupied by YPG/SDF terrorists

A part of Syria's Deir ez-Zor province that had been under the occupation of the terrorist organization YPG/SDF has been largely liberated by tribal forces east of the Euphrates River.

Armed operations launched against the YPG/SDF terrorists by tribes coming from the western bank of the river that divides the province into two, together with tribes on the eastern side, have been ongoing since Saturday night, according to information obtained by Anadolu team from tribal sources in Deir ez-Zor.

After liberating the southern and central parts of the province, tribal forces expanded their areas of control northward toward Raqqa and Hasakah, largely securing control over the provincial borders.

The settlements of Mheimide, Suwaidan Jazira, Murad, Giranic, Tayyane, Al-Jarzi, Al-Husseiniyah, Halabiye, Al-Baghour, Al-Boubadran, Al-Bahrah, Susah, Abu Hardub, Al-Shenan, Darnaj, Diban, Al-Hawayij, Al Busayrah, Subha, Dehla, Jadid Baggara, Khasham, Mazlum, Al-Hisan, Jafra Field, Huwayij Bumasah, and Sawa in Deir ez-Zor are now under the control of the tribal forces.

According to a statement by the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, local tribes had also liberated the area containing the Omar Oil Field and the Kuniko Gas Field from the terror group.