Syrian government reaches agreement with YPG/SDF on full integration

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced that the Syrian government has signed an agreement with the YPG/SDF aimed at the group's full integration into state structures.

Speaking about the deal, Sharaa emphasized that Syria remains a unified state and that the arrangement would enhance security in areas previously under special status. "Syria is a single, united country, and security will increase in regions that had special arrangements," he said.

The president called on Arab tribal communities in the region to remain calm and allow the provisions of the agreement to be implemented. "We invite our Arab tribes to act with restraint and to support the execution of the terms of this agreement," he added.

Under the accord, state institutions are expected to enter three provinces in eastern and northern Syria that had been under YPG/SDF control. The move marks a significant step toward reestablishing central government authority across the country, according to officials.





















