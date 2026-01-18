Saudi crown prince, Syrian president discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa discussed bilateral relations and prospects for strengthening cooperation in various fields on Sunday, according to Saudi media.

The talks took place during a phone conversation, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said, adding that the two leaders also reviewed regional developments and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Arabia has been among the first countries to express support for Syria's new administration led by Sharaa, engaging with Damascus through political and economic partnerships.

Since Bashar al-Assad's ouster in late 2024, Syria's new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led Sharaa was formed in January 2025.