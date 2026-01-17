YPG/SDF terror group attacks Syrian Army patrol near Aleppo’s Maskanah

The Syrian Army on Saturday said the YPG/SDF terror group attacked one of its patrols near the city of Maskanah in eastern Aleppo, killing two soldiers and wounding others.

"Forces of the SDF organization violated the agreement and carried out an attack targeting a patrol of the Syrian Arab Army near the city of Maskanah, leading to the martyrdom of two soldiers and the injury of others," the Operations Command of the Syrian Army told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

This attack came after the Syrian Army announced that it had taken full control of the cities of Deir Hafir and Maskanah east of Aleppo, following the withdrawal of the YPG/SDF terror group toward the east of the Euphrates.

In March 2025, the Syrian presidency announced an agreement for the terrorist organization YPG/SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.



