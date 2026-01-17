27-day-old baby dies from cold in Gaza

According to health sources, the infant named Aişe Ayiş el-Ağa died today in Khan Yunis due to severe cold. With this death, the number of children who have died due to extreme cold in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the winter season has risen to eight.

Local and medical sources indicate that these deaths are directly connected to Israel's restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza despite the ceasefire. The limited entry of food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and shelter equipment into the region has forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to struggle for survival in makeshift and inadequate tents.

Sources highlighting the plight of displaced families, who are left unprotected against cold weather conditions, stressed that the current situation poses a serious life-threatening risk for children and infants.

It was reported that the people of Gaza are facing severe difficulties in accessing housing and healthcare services, with heating options nearly disappearing due to the blockade on fuel entry.

The stormy, rainy, and cold weather conditions prevailing in the area have further aggravated the humanitarian crisis, which continues despite the ceasefire being in effect. The inability to access basic needs continues to be lethal due to the cold weather in Gaza.