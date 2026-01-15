Iraq rejects use of its territory or airspace to attack any country amid regional tensions

Iraq said Thursday it rejects the use of its territory, airspace, or territorial waters to launch military actions against any country, amid rising regional tensions.

"Iraq remains fully committed to preventing its land from becoming a platform to threaten the security and stability of neighboring states," Sabah al-Numan, the official spokesman for the army commander-in-chief, said in remarks carried by the state news agency INA.

He renewed calls on all parties to exercise restraint, prioritize dialogue, and avoid escalation, stressing the need to work seriously to resolve disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.

Numan reiterated Iraq's firm rejection of using its territory, airspace or waters as a launch pad for any military operations targeting any country.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions over a possible US strike against Iran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to back protesters in Iran, where anti-government protests have swept the country since last month.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "riots" and "terrorism" in the protests.

Authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that more than 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.