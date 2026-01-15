Iran’s judiciary denies reports about executing protester

Iran's judiciary on Thursday denied media reports about sentencing a man to death for participating in anti-government protests that swept the country in recent days.

Media reports suggested that Erfan Soltani, 26, was arrested and swiftly sentenced to death for taking part in protests over worsening economic conditions in the country.

The judiciary's media center, however, called these media reports "fabricated." It explained that Soltani was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with "gathering and conspiring against national security and propaganda activities."

He is currently held at the Central Prison of Karaj, a city on the outskirts of Tehran, the center said.

The judiciary noted that if the charges against Soltani are confirmed by the prosecutor's office and a legal verdict is issued by a court, the prescribed punishment under Iranian law would be imprisonment, as the death penalty is not applicable for these charges.

Media reports, citing Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based non-profit, claimed that Soltani's family was informed on Monday that he had been arrested in Fardis, west of Tehran, on Jan. 8 and sentenced to death.

The group cited a source close to the family, who was told the sentence would be carried out on Wednesday.

The protests, sparked by worsening economic conditions, first erupted in Tehran late last month and spread to several other cities.

On Tuesday, Trump told CBS News that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iranian authorities carried out executions of protesters.

Iranian government officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "riots" and "terrorism" amid the ongoing protests.

Iranian authorities have not released official figures on casualties or detainees. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based group, estimates that over 2,600 people have been killed, including protesters and security personnel.



