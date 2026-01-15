TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER MEETS UAE PRESIDENT IN ABU DHABI

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan was received by the UAE president to discuss the state of relations, sources added.

The Turkish foreign minister also held a separate meeting with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement by Türkiye's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Lutfullah Goktas.

The officials addressed ties, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation and joint working opportunities in various fields.



