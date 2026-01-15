Finnish premier supports ban on social media use for children under 15

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has voiced support for banning social media use for children under the age of 15, citing concerns over declining physical activity and engagement in hobbies among young people.

Speaking at an event organized by the Finnish Olympic Committee on Wednesday, Orpo said excessive screen time is directly connected to reduced movement and participation in recreational activities among children and teenagers, public broadcaster YLE reported.

"Screen time is directly linked to how much our children and young people move and engage in hobbies," Orpo said, warning that insufficient physical activity among youth is becoming an increasingly serious problem.

He described the trend as "deeply concerning," arguing that social media has emerged as one of the main barriers preventing children from adopting healthier and more active lifestyles.

Orpo's remarks come as several countries are considering stricter regulations on minors' access to social media platforms. Australia recently became the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media use for those under 16, while European countries such as Norway and Denmark are also planning similar restrictions for children under 15.





