Iran internet shutdown enters seventh day as millions remain cut off

Iran's internet has been blocked for a seventh consecutive day amid nationwide mass protests, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

NetBlocks said on Thursday on the social media platform X that the shutdown has now lasted more than 156 hours.



"Meanwhile, the online information vacuum is resulting in the amplification of pro-regime accounts, AI fakes and other agendas," the organization said.



Iran's security apparatus has completely cut off internet access for the public, with exceptions in place for the security forces and selected state media outlets. Iran is home to more than 90 million people.

Some people are said to be bypassing the blackout using Starlink satellite internet, provided they were able to illegally import the necessary terminals.



Observers say the authorities aim to make it harder for demonstrators to organize protests and to suppress the publication of reports, photos and videos documenting the unrest and subsequent repression.



