EU WELCOMES TRANSITION TO PHASE 2 OF TRUMPS GAZA PLAN, PLEDGES CONTINUED SUPPORT

The EU on Thursday welcomed the US announcement of the transition to phase two of the Gaza plan, saying it stands ready to continue supporting peace efforts in the enclave.

In a statement, European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said the bloc welcomed the plan, which was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, particularly the nomination of a Palestinian National Committee for the administration of Gaza with the support of the Palestinian Authority.

"The EU stands ready to continue to support peace in Gaza, through its humanitarian, security, diplomatic and cooperation tools," El Anouni said.

"We look forward to the implementation of the entirety of the Peace Plan, including the disarmament of Hamas, the delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale and the reconstruction of Gaza," he added.

On Wednesday, US envoy Steve Witkoff announced that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement had begun as part of President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict.

He said the second phase establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the reconstruction of Gaza.