Over 2,500 dead as Iran protests continue: Report

The death toll from protests in Iran has risen to 2,550, including 2,403 protesters and 147 security personnel and government supporters, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said on Tuesday.

On the 17th day of nationwide protests in Iran, 614 protest gatherings have been recorded in 187 cities, covering all 31 provinces in the country, according to data compiled by HRANA.

HRANA reported a total of 18,434 arrests, 1,134 cases of severe injury, and 97 instances of forced broadcast confessions.

However, there is no comprehensive official figure about the casualties during these protests.

The communication blackout in the country remains in place, reaching 132 hours without internet, Netblocks reported on Wednesday.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing what they describe as "armed rioters," who have carried out several attacks in public places nationwide.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US is prepared to take "very strong action" if reports that Iran plans to execute protesters prove accurate.

Trump's comments came after he was asked about remarks he posted earlier on his social media company Truth Social, saying: "Help is on the way."

"Well, there's a lot of help on the way, and in different forms, including economic help ... We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity," he said, referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.

- Travel advisory by Nepal

Separately, Nepal joined several other nations, urging its citizens living and working in Iran to follow the security advisory from the country's competent authorities.

It also urged all Nepali citizens to avoid traveling to Iran until the situation in the country returns to normal, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.





- CHINA REJECTS 'EXTERNAL INTERFERENCE'

China on Wednesday reiterated its support for Iran and said it hopes that the Iranian government and its people "will overcome the current difficulty and uphold stability in the country."

"At the same time, we oppose external interference in the country's internal affairs and do not approve the use, or threat of use, of force in international affairs," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"We hope all sides could do more things conducive to peace and stability in the Middle East," said Mao.





