Truck drives into pro-monarchist Iran protest in Los Angeles, 2 hurt: Report

At least two people were injured in Los Angeles on Sunday when the driver of a moving truck drove into a group of protesters supporting Iran's deposed monarch, according to media reports.

The demonstration was set for 2 pm (2200GMT) outside the Wilshire Federal Building in the Westwood neighborhood, where a large crowd had assembled in support of the ongoing protests in Iran, according to CBS News.

Citing paramedics, the broadcaster reported that two people were treated for injuries at the scene.

Footage of the incident on social media showed a U-Haul truck with a torn sign that read "No shah. No regime. USA: Don't repeat 1953. No Mullah," advancing into the crowd, with protesters waving flags from before Iran's 1979 revolution that toppled then-Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. Other signs on the vehicle had been torn off, and footage showed protesters breaking at least one of the truck's windows.

The date on the sign refers to the year when the then-Iranian Prime Minister Mohammed Mosaddegh was overthrown in a coup orchestrated by the US.

Separate footage showed members of the crowd appearing to attempt to hit the driver with flagpoles as law enforcement surrounded the door of the vehicle to walk him away and take him into custody.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the incident.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since last month, starting Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several other cities.





