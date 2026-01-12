Bomb blast kills 5 policemen, including officer, in northwestern Pakistan

At least five policemen were killed on Monday in a bomb blast in northwestern Pakistan, officials confirmed.

The bomb was controlled remotely and exploded near an armored police vehicle on Gomal Bazaar road in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, according to local broadcaster Geo TV.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the attack and paid tribute to the five deceased police personnel, including an additional station house officer.

Separately, Naqvi said the Counter Terrorism Department had foiled terrorism plots in Peshawar, Bannu, and Khyber districts of the province during which eight "terrorists" were killed.

‎"We view the actions of the forces for establishing peace in KP with appreciation," said Naqvi.






