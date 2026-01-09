Senior ISIS terrorist leader arrested in Syria: Interior minister

A senior ISIS (Daesh) terrorist leader has been arrested in a Syrian security operation, the country's interior minister announced on Friday.

"Specialized units, working in direct coordination with the Syrian General Intelligence Service, arrested ISIS' military commander for Wilayat al-Sham in a joint security operation, as part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts," Anas Khattab said in a post on US social media company X.

He added: "The operation underscores the government's determination to defeat terrorism, noting that recent joint efforts led to the arrest of two provincial leaders and the neutralization of another, with operations continuing to bolster security and stability."

Earlier, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the arrest was made by the country's intelligence service and interior ministry, but did not give further details.

Syria formally joined the US-led international coalition against ISIS on Nov. 12. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has carried out military operations against the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq, though Damascus was not previously a member.

The new Syrian administration has been working to tighten security conditions nationwide since the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.