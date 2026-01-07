Syria suspends flights at Aleppo airport following attacks by SDF terrorist group

Syria on Tuesday temporarily suspended flights to and from Aleppo International Airport amid attacks by the SDF terrorist group.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement that flights were halted for 24 hours, effective immediately, to ensure the safety of passengers, aircrews and airport operations.

It added that all scheduled flights during the suspension period will be diverted to Damascus International Airport until technical and security assessments are completed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The aviation authority called the measure "precautionary and temporary," noting that further updates would be issued once the set period ends or if new developments arise.

Passengers were advised to follow up on their flight details with the respective airlines.

A Syrian soldier and four civilians, including a child, were killed, and several others were wounded in attacks by SDF terrorists in Aleppo on Tuesday.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.