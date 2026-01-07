Saudi-led coalition says it carried out strikes in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said early Wednesday that it had carried out strikes in the country's southern Al-Dhale governorate, accusing Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi of failing to board a flight scheduled to take him to Saudi Arabia.

"Following coordination with the legitimate government and National Shield Forces, the Coalition Forces conducted a limited preemptive strike at (0400) to disable those forces and thwart what Aidarous al-Zubaidi was aiming to accomplish, conflict escalation and spread into Al-Dhale Governorate," coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki said in a statement.

According to the statement, al-Zubaidi had been instructed on Sunday to travel to Saudi Arabia within 48 hours to meet Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi and coalition officials to discuss attacks by STC-affiliated forces in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahrah.

Al-Zubaidi later indicated he would attend talks on Tuesday, but failed to board a Yemenia Airways flight from Aden after it was delayed for several hours.

"During this time, information was made available to the legitimate government and the coalition that Aidarous al-Zubaidi has mobilized a large military force, including armored and combat vehicles, heavy and light weapons and munitions," Al-Malki said.





