Israel and Syria to set up US-backed communication mechanism

Israel and Syria have agreed to establish a communication mechanism to coordinate "intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities," the US State Department said on Tuesday.



The mechanism, to be set up under US supervision, "will serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings," the State Department said in what it described as a joint statement following a meeting of senior Israeli and Syrian officials held in Paris under US mediation.



The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not explicitly confirm the establishment of such a communication mechanism. In a separate statement, however, his office stressed the importance of advancing economic cooperation with Syria for the benefit of both countries.



Following the overthrow of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, Israel moved troops into the UN-controlled buffer zone between the Golan Heights and Syrian-controlled territory.



Netanyahu has said Israel is determined to protect itself from attacks originating in border areas and to prevent militants hostile to Israel from establishing a presence there.



Israel's military regularly carries out strikes in Syria, saying they are aimed at destroying weapons depots or military equipment.



Both sides reaffirmed their "commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries," according to the US statement.



"The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East," it added.



Israel and Syria have officially been in a state of war since 1948.



Both countries confirmed in September that they were holding talks on a joint security agreement. The discussions focus on regulating the presence of Syrian and Israeli troops and security forces in the border region.