IRAN EXECUTES MAN ACCUSED OF SPYING FOR ISRAELS MOSSAD

Iran executed a man on Wednesday for allegedly spying for Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan news agency reported.



Mizan, citing judicial sources, said the man was recruited online by Mossad with a promised payment of $1 million and a British visa. He reportedly confessed to the espionage crimes after his arrest and was sentenced to death, with the Supreme Court later approving the verdict.



The news agency did not provide details on the exact timing or location of the arrest or execution.



Since Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear and strategic sites in June last year, and the targeted killings of several Iranian generals and nuclear experts, Tehran has detained numerous people suspected of spying for Israel. Unconfirmed reports suggest more than 10 have been executed.



Iranian authorities have also linked recent domestic unrest to "foreign enemies," naming Israel as a key adversary.



Human rights groups have long criticized Iran for its heavy use of the death penalty, saying it is often employed to suppress dissent. According to the United Nations, more than 1,000 people were executed in the country last year.

