Gaza’s children face “Llost generation” amid war and school closures

The report, a follow-up to a 2024 study, documents how the war has radically altered the lives of children in Gaza.

In addition to school destruction or closures, violence, hunger, and psychological pressure have eliminated the sense of a normal childhood.

The study notes that some children faint from exhaustion, while families reportedly instruct their children not to play to conserve energy. Many families survive on only a single bowl of lentils per day.

"WE ARE BEING KILLED JUST FOR BEING FROM GAZA"

One of the study's most striking findings is that young people have completely lost trust in global institutions and concepts like peace.

An international aid worker cited in the report said children ask, "Where is the reality of our rights? We are being killed just for being from Gaza."

Experts say children feel like "living dead" and live in constant fear.

RISING RISK OF A LOST GENERATION

The combination of educational disruption, physical injuries, and psychological trauma shows that Gaza faces the risk of a "lost generation."

As of October 1, 2025, 18,069 students and 780 education staff have died in Gaza. Experts calculate that children in Gaza have lost the equivalent of five years of education since 2020 due to the pandemic and war. If schools remain closed until September 2027, the education level of youth could fall a decade behind expectations.

SITUATION IN THE WEST BANK AND EAST JERUSALEM

The education crisis is not limited to Gaza. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, 891 students and 28 teachers have died or been injured since October 2023. Schools in these regions face constant raids and temporary closures, resulting in an estimated 2.5 years of lost schooling for children.

MASSIVE BUDGET NEEDED FOR RECONSTRUCTION

Reestablishing education across Palestine is estimated to cost around $1.38 billion.

However, there is a noted "donor fatigue" internationally. As of July 2025, only 5.7% of the requested education funds had been met, equating to roughly $9 per child.

Experts emphasize that education is not a luxury but a vital resource for stability and care, calling for urgent international support.