Despite grief, Gaza Christians mark Christmas for 1st time in 2 years after Israeli war

Orthodox Christians in the Gaza Strip marked Christmas Eve with prayers on Tuesday night, for the first time in more than two years due to Israel's brutal war on the Palestinian enclave.

The Christmas tree was lit in the courtyard of St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza City despite grief overshadowing the territory after the war that has killed tens of thousands of people and left the enclave in ruins.

"This year's Christmas comes with renewed hope that the coming year will mark the end of pain, the beginning of healing for Gaza and the return of calm to every home," Metropolitan Alexios, the patriarchal vicar in Gaza, said in a statement.

"The Christmas tree was not merely a decoration, but a glowing prayer declaring to the world that Gaza's people still believe in life, love and the rebirth of peace."

Churches that follow the Western calendar mark Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, while churches that follow the Eastern calendar observe it on Jan. 6 each year.

Like all residents of the enclave, the Christian community in Gaza was not spared Israeli attacks during the war.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 20 Christians were killed and three churches bombed by the Israeli army since October 2023.

St. Porphyrius Church, one of the oldest Christian churches in the world, was struck several times by Israeli forces during the war.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Oct. 19, 2023, at least 18 Palestinians sheltering inside the church were killed in an Israeli strike.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in

Israeli bombardment since October 2023 has left the enclave in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army continued its attacks in Gaza, killing 422 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Health Ministry.

- Cautious opening

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate said the Christmas tree was lit despite the pain, siege and destruction surrounding the entire territory.

The lighting, the patriarchate said, "carried within it a prayer for life, dignity and peace."

Elias Al-Jilda, a member of the Orthodox Church's board of trustees in Gaza, described the limited return of Christmas rituals this year as a "cautious opening" after two years of forced absence of religious practices due to Israeli bombardment and blockade.

"Despite managing to light the tree and hold prayers, deep sorrow remains for devastated Gaza and for those who were lost," he said.

"Joy cannot be complete while people continue to live in tents."

He said more than 85% of Gaza's Christians have lost their homes partially or entirely.

"They are now displaced, living inside churches that have shifted from places of worship into shelters."

Christmas rituals, Jilda said, are currently limited to "prayers inside the church."

"Prayers are a message of hope and love calling for the war to end and the occupation to end so people can return to living on their land in peace and safety."

- 'Holiday without joy'

Yazan Ayad, a Palestinian resident of Gaza City, said catastrophic conditions have erased all signs of joy and celebration during Christmas.

"Everything around us is destroyed and bombardment continues," he said.

"Expressions of happiness during this holiday are extremely limited, while Christians hold on to patience and hope.

"Prayers will be offered for every family that lost a loved one, every mother waiting for reassuring news about her child, and every child who falls asleep in fear instead of holiday stories."

He expressed hope for a year in which humanitarian aid enters Gaza without obstacles and hospitals, churches, mosques and homes are protected from Israeli attacks.

He was also hopeful for access to water, medicine and shelter to preserve people's dignity.

"People want nothing more than a normal life, to worship in peace, gather as families, plant a tree, build a room and light a candle without fear," Ayad said.

"Prayers extend to all of Gaza, Christians and Muslims, hoping children return to school and holidays return as days of joy and reassurance, not waiting and anxiety."



