Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

A Palestinian man was killed Tuesday in an Israeli strike east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, in a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since last year, a medical source said.

The source said the victim's body was transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

According to witnesses, the attack targeted the town of Bani Suheil, an area from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 422 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Health Ministry.

The ceasefire halted Israel's two-year war that killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, injured more than 171,200 others since October 2023, and left the enclave in ruins.



