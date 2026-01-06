4 killed, 15 others injured in SDF attacks in Syria’s Aleppo

A Syrian soldier and three civilians were killed, and several others were wounded on Tuesday in attacks by the SDF terror group in the northern city of Aleppo, according to media reports.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said a drone attack targeted army deployment sites near the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo, killing one soldier and injuring others.

SANA also reported that three civilians, including two women, were killed in SDF shelling of residential buildings in the Al-Midan neighborhood in the city.

Citing local officials in Aleppo, the agency said 15 people were also injured, including children and nine civil servants, in the SDF attacks.

The outlet also reported the displacement of residents from Nile Street in northern Aleppo toward safer areas after SDF attacks on residential buildings.

The Syrian army is carrying out retaliatory strikes against positions belonging to the PKK/YPG terror organization.

"The SDF terrorist organization has been escalating its attacks against army units and civilians in Aleppo province for the third consecutive day," the Defense Ministry's Media and Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The statement said in response to PKK/YPG attacks, Syrian army units targeted SDF sources of fire and launch points of its unmanned aerial vehicles.

As a result, some of the elements were neutralized, and an ammunition depot belonging to the organization was destroyed. It added that the attacks clearly demonstrate again that the SDF does not recognize the March 10 Agreement.

The statement noted that the organization has effectively violated the agreement and the PKK/YPG is attempting to draw the army into open warfare by seeking to determine the battlefield on its own terms.

The attacks came one day after three soldiers were injured in a similar SDF drone strike in the Aleppo countryside on Monday.

On Sunday, Alikhbaria TV channel reported that meetings were held in Damascus with SDF representatives, including its commander Mazloum Abdi, to follow up on the implementation of a March 10, 2025, agreement, adding that the talks produced no tangible results.

Syrian officials accuse the SDF of delaying the implementation of the agreement signed by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the group's leader.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

Syrian authorities say that in the months since, the SDF has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.