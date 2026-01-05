Israeli airstrike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza tent in new ceasefire violation

The Israeli army killed two Palestinians, including a child, and wounded others in southern Gaza on Monday evening, in the latest violation of a fragile ceasefire agreement in the enclave, medical sources said.

The source added that the attack targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of western Khan Younis.

The targeted zone was among areas from which the army had withdrawn under the ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10.

The Israeli army claimed that the strike targeted a Hamas member allegedly planning an attack against its forces in southern Gaza.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 422 Palestinians and wounding 1,189 others, according to the Health Ministry.

The ceasefire halted Israel's two-year war that killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, injured more than 171,200 others, and left the enclave in ruins.