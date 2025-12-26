Phase 2 of Gaza ceasefire expected in early January

Washington has told Israel and regional mediators that phase two of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is expected to begin early in the New Year, according to media reports.

Israel's Channel 13 on Wednesday cited an unnamed senior Israeli official as saying: "US special envoy Steve Witkoff informed Israel and the mediators that the second phase of the Gaza agreement will begin in early January."

According to Middle East Monitor, Channel 13 added that Israeli officials fear President Donald Trump could push ahead with the next phase without Gaza's disarmament.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a two-phase ceasefire on Oct. 9 through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye under Trump's sponsorship, though Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 400 Palestinians have since been killed amid alleged Israeli violations and delays in moving to phase two.



