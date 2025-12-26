TURKISH SECURITY FORCES DETAIN ISIS TERRORISTS PLANNING NEW YEARS ATTACK

Turkish security forces detained a suspected ISIS (Daesh) terrorist who was allegedly preparing an attack for New Year's, according to security forces.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), working with police, detained the suspect identified as Ibrahim Burtakucin in the eastern province of Malatya.

Intelligence findings indicated that Burtakucin had been operating in Türkiye on behalf of the terrorist group ISIS and had sought to travel to conflict zones to join the group when possible.

He was also believed to have been in contact with multiple ISIS sympathizers in Türkiye and abroad.

Digital materials and banned publications linked to the suspect and the militant group were seized during the operation.



