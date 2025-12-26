Germany minister endorses age limits for kids on social media

The German minister for digital affairs said on Friday he is open to the idea of introducing an age limit for children's access to social media.

Speaking to the German Press Agency (DPA), Karsten Wildberger said he supports a ban similar to the one implemented in Australia, drawing attention to the negative effects of social media on young people's development.

"I think the issue of age restrictions is entirely justified," Wildberger said.

The matter should be discussed on a scientific basis, he stressed, noting the importance of determining the correct age limit.

In Germany, a government-established commission on "Child and Youth Protection in the Digital World" is expected to present recommendations next year on issues such as age limits and bans on mobile phones in schools.

Scientists, including experts from the fields of medicine and child protection, are also expected to address the highly debated issues of possible age limits and banning mobile phones in schools at a workshop to be held next year.

In Australia, children aged under 16 have been banned from opening accounts on many major social media platforms as of Dec. 10.



