Lebanese army dismantles Israeli surveillance device in south

The Lebanese army said Sunday it dismantled an Israeli surveillance device disguised and equipped with a camera in southern Lebanon.

A specialized military unit discovered the device in the town of Yaroun, in the Bint Jbeil district, and safely dismantled it, the army said in a statement.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing field inspections in southern areas amid continued Israeli attacks despite a ceasefire deal in place since November 2024.

The military called on residents to stay away from suspicious objects, avoid touching them, and report any findings to the nearest military post to ensure public safety.

There was no comment from Israel on the statement.

Israel and Lebanon reached the ceasefire after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.