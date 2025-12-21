Israeli drone strike hits car in southern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

An Israeli drone strike hit a car in the town of Yater in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in a new violation of last year's ceasefire deal, Lebanese media reported.

According to the state news agency NNA, the attack targeted a moving car in the al-Kassar neighborhood in the town.

No details about the fate of its occupants.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted two Hezbollah operatives engaged in what it described as "military activity" near the border.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

Last week, Israeli media said that the army has completed preparations for a potential large-scale attack on Hezbollah positions if Lebanon's government and army fail to dismantle the group's weapons by the end of 2025.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 were injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.