Israeli attack kills elderly woman, injures 5 in northern Gaza despite ceasefire

An elderly Palestinian woman was killed and five people were injured Thursday when Israeli forces shelled the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, in a new breach of the ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, medics said.

The attack targeted an area designated for displaced Palestinians under the first phase of the agreement, which Israel continues to violate while a powerful winter storm sweeps the region.

The shelling caused the woman's death and left five people with varying injuries, medical sources told Anadolu.

Evacuation and treatment efforts were hindered by flooded streets and rain-soaked tents, as heavy rainfall submerged parts of the camp, the sources added.

Israeli forces fired an artillery shell and a missile toward the camp, causing the casualties despite severe weather conditions that have already worsened the suffering of displaced families, witnesses said.

Over the past 24 hours, Gaza's Civil Defense received more than 2,500 distress calls from displaced residents whose tents were flooded by a winter storm, spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said earlier Thursday.

Israel's repeated ceasefire violations have killed 383 Palestinians and wounded 1,002, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel has killed more than 70,300 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.





