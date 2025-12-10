"China is confident of achieving its economic goals amid headwinds":Li

China is confident of achieving its economic goals amid challenges and headwinds, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Tuesday, according to state media.

Li made the remarks while holding the "1+10" Dialogue with heads of major international economic organizations in Beijing, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The World Bank raised its economic growth forecast for China in October to 4.8% for 2025, close to Beijing's estimated growth target of around 5%.

China's economy has forged ahead amid pressures and made new achievements this year, Li said, noting that the global economy in 2025 moved forward through twists and turns and against headwinds.

Li was addressing the dialogue attended by leaders of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Labour Organization, the Bank for International Settlements, the Financial Stability Board, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"We are confident and capable of accomplishing the whole year's economic and social development goals and tasks," Li added.

The Chinese premier called for improving global economic governance and maintaining international trade order and emphasized maintaining openness and cooperation.

China will continue to open its door wider to the outside world and welcomes more foreign companies to explore the Chinese market, he added.



