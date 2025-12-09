Israeli army continues to shell Gaza Strip despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out a new wave of airstrikes and artillery shelling of army-controlled areas in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, violating an already fragile ceasefire in the occupied territory.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces conducted intense airstrikes in the western parts of the southern city of Rafah, while Israeli artillery shelled the eastern areas.

Israeli gunboats opened fire from the sea towards Khan Younis, causing panic among the displaced in the area.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army carried out demolition operations inside the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, amid intense drone flights over the area's airspace.

The latest assaults came despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in Gaza on Oct. 10 under Trump's plan, halting two years of Israeli genocide that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 376 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 10 in Israel's ceasefire violations in the enclave.