Slovenia condemns Israel for forced entry into UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem

Slovenia on Monday condemned Israeli authorities for forcibly entering the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) compound in East Jerusalem, saying the move violates international law and undermines the protected status of United Nations facilities.

In a statement on US social media company X, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the forced entry of Israeli authorities into the UNRWA compound, the seizure of property, and the removal of the UN flag."

"Such actions violate the inviolability of UN premises and breach international legal obligations," the ministry added.

Slovenia called on Israel to fully respect international law and to ensure the safety and protection of UN personnel working in the occupied Palestinian territory.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel barred it from operating on its soil and launched a defamation campaign claiming that staff members were involved in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.