EU, Qatar launch negotiations for strategic partnership agreement

The European Union and Qatar officially launched negotiations for a strategic partnership agreement (SPA) aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation.

The announcement came on Saturday during a meeting in Doha between EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The new agreement builds on the 2022 EU Joint Communication outlining a vision for a deeper partnership with Gulf countries and the joint agenda established at the 2024 EU-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Brussels, according to a statement released on Monday.

Kallas emphasized Qatar's importance as a partner for the EU, saying the agreement would "bring benefits for both sides through joint work to uphold regional peace, boost common security and increase prosperity across the two regions."

The EU and Qatar also reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability and security, with plans to explore new avenues for cooperation on key mutual priorities.

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica said the agreement marks a "new era" in EU-Gulf relations, and stressed Qatar's central role in promoting stability, sustainable growth, and long-term prosperity in the region.