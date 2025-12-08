Hungarian premier says Turkic world emerging as dynamic, strengthening force

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday hailed Türkiye's regional role and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's diplomatic efforts, saying the Turkic world is emerging as a dynamic and strengthening force.

Speaking alongside the Turkish president at a press conference in Istanbul, Orban said Erdoğan had told him that a different world is coming and the Turkic world will gather great energy, and that he observed a grand vision behind the concept of "Turkish century."

The Hungarian premier also appreciated Türkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, describing Erdoğan as "the only successful mediator" in the process.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan received Orban ahead of the 7th meeting of the Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.