Israeli police swap UN flag for Israeli flag during raid on UNRWA compound

Israeli police removed the United Nations flag from the compound of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem and raised the Israeli flag in its place, the agency's commissioner-general said Monday.

Philippe Lazzarini said through US social media company X: "Today in the early morning, Israeli police accompanied by municipal officials forcibly entered the @UNRWA compound in East Jerusalem."

"Police motorcycles, as well as trucks & forklifts, were brought in & all communications were cut. Furniture, IT equipment & other property was seized," he added.

Lazzarini continued that the UN flag "was pulled down & replaced with an Israeli flag."

The agency's headquarters, located in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, had been vacated earlier this year following an Israeli decision.

The UNRWA chief described the Israeli action as "a blatant disregard of Israel's obligation as a United Nations Member State to protect & respect the inviolability of UN premises."

Lazzarini noted that the UNRWA personnel were forced to vacate the compound "following months of harassment that included arson attacks in 2024, hateful demonstrations & intimidation, supported by a large-scale disinformation campaign, as well as anti-UNRWA legislation passed by the Israeli parliament in breach of its international obligations."

"Whatever action taken domestically, the compound retains its status as a UN premises, immune from any form of interference," he stressed.

Israel "is party to the Convention on the Privileges & Immunities of the UN. The Convention makes UN premises inviolable - in other words, immune from search and/or seizure - and makes UN property and assets immune from legal process."

"There can be no exceptions. To allow this represents a new challenge to international law, one that creates a dangerous precedent anywhere else the UN is present across the world," Lazzarini warned.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

The UN agency has been facing severe financial difficulties since Israel launched a defamation campaign against UNRWA, claiming that staff members were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks.

Despite UNRWA's requests that the Israeli government provide information and evidence to back up the allegations, the agency has received no response. Following Israel's accusations, several key donor nations, including the US, suspended or paused funding.