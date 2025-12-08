Turkish president receives Hungarian premier in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Istanbul.

Erdoğan welcomed Orban with an official ceremony at Dolmabahçe Working Office.

The Hungarian premier is in Istanbul for the 7th meeting of Türkiye-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

After the ceremony, the leaders had a brief conversation. Before the meeting started, Erdoğan introduced his delegation to Orban.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present when Erdoğan received Orban.