COUNTRIES WORLDWIDE BOOST TIES WITH SYRIA SINCE ASSADS FALL, EXCEPT ISRAEL AND IRAN

Countries worldwide boost ties with Syria since Assad's fall, except Israel and Iran

In the year since the Baath regime collapsed on Dec. 8, 2024, much of the world has moved quickly to re-engage with Syria's new leadership, with two notable exceptions: Iran and Israel.

The transitional administration in Damascus has worked intensely to return to the diplomatic arena, reopening channels that had been frozen for more than a decade and accelerating high-level contacts with capitals across the Middle East, Europe and beyond.

Over the past year, Syria has reappeared in regional and international forums, revived ties with key neighbors and welcomed the reopening of multiple embassies in its capital.

After 61 years of Baath rule, many countries now see an opportunity to rebuild ties with Damascus and explore more constructive relationships.

EMBASSIES REOPENED



As diplomatic activity resumed, embassies that had closed during the conflict began returning.

The Turkish Embassy-shuttered in 2012-reopened on Dec. 14, 2024, raising the Turkish flag once again. Germany, Spain, Italy, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Morocco also restored their embassies after roughly 13 years.

"I went to Damascus to raise the Spanish flag ... because Spain supports Syria on its path toward stability, with justice and security, and equal rights for all Syrian men and women," Spain's foreign minister wrote on social media to celebrate one year since the regime was toppled.

Some embassies that remained operational during the Assad era, such as Russia's, continue to function.

China also plans to reopen its embassy in early 2026.

However, Iran's embassy in Damascus, ransacked in December last year, is said to have been closed since then.

THE NEW SYRIAN DIPLOMACY



President Ahmad al-Sharaa has spearheaded Syria's diplomatic comeback.

According to Syria's official news agency, SANA, he has made 21 visits to 13 countries since taking office on Jan. 29. These are Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, France, Bahrain, Kuwait, US, Russia, Azerbaijan and Brazil.

His visit to Washington in November was highly symbolic as he became the first Syrian leader ever hosted at the White House.

At the UN, he became the first Syrian president to address the General Assembly in nearly six decades. "Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world," Sharaa told the international community.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has described Syria's emerging foreign policy as "new Syrian diplomacy"-an approach centered on dialogue, cooperation and presenting the country's identity after years of international isolation.

New diplomacy, he said, aims to amplify the voice of Syrians and replace past policies of imposition.

Shaibani has also traveled widely, visiting Türkiye, Gulf states, EU countries, the UK, Russia, China and the US, signaling an effort to rebuild Syria's global footprint and break sharply from the previous regime's insular approach.

⁠REDEFINING ASSAD-ERA TIES, REACHING OUT TO NEW PARTNERS



While Russia and China were Assad-era allies, the Sharaa administration is pursuing what officials call "balanced" and interest-driven relations with Moscow and Beijing.

Sharaa met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his Oct. 15 visit to Moscow, signaling a recalibration of ties. Shaibani's Nov. 17 trip to Beijing similarly underscored efforts to redefine relations with China.

The transitional administration has also expanded its diplomatic network.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September, Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration establishing diplomatic relations.

Syria also announced its recognition of Kosovo on Oct. 29 and the establishment of diplomatic relations with South Korea on April 10.

ISRAEL EXPANDS OCCUPATION, US ADDS PRESSURE



Meanwhile, relations with Israel have sharply deteriorated.

Syrian officials say Israel has carried out more than 1,000 airstrikes and 400 incursions into Syrian territory since Assad's fall. Beyond the Golan Heights, Israel has seized an additional 800 square kilometers (308 square miles) over the past year.

US-led security talks between Damascus and Tel Aviv have so far failed to yield results.

Israel seeks a new security agreement, while Syria demands Israeli withdrawal to pre-Dec. 8, 2024 lines and restoration of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement-which Israeli leaders said is void until "order is restored in Syria."

Speaking at an international conference in Doha on Saturday, Sharaa said he had sent "positive messages to Israel regarding regional peace and stability" since taking office.

He added that Israel now stands apart from the broad international backing Syria has received for its post-conflict transition.

"There are negotiations with Israel, and the US is involved ... and all countries support our demand for its withdrawal to the pre-December 8 borders," he said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he urged him not to "interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state."

"It is very important that Israel maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that he is "very satisfied" with Syria's progress.