Israeli Premier Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon over corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted an official request on Sunday for a presidential pardon from his corruption charges.

The office of President Isaac Herzog said in a statement that the request will be referred to the Justice Ministry's Pardons Department for opinions, which will be followed by the president's legal counsel before Herzog issues a final decision.

"The President's Office recognizes that this is an exceptional request with significant implications, and the President will consider it after receiving all opinions," the statement said.

The request contained a detailed letter signed by Netanyahu's lawyer and another signed by himself, it added, noting that the letters are allowed to be publicly published due to "the importance of this exceptional request and its repercussions."

"Despite my personal interest in conducting the trial and proving my innocence until full acquittal, I believe the public interest dictates otherwise," Netanyahu said in the letter as cited by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

He claimed that "ending the trial will help lower the intensity of the flames in the debate that has formed around it."

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country's history. He faces three separate cases of corruption, all of which the Israeli premier denies.

According to Israeli law, the president holds the authority to pardon criminals or commute their sentences based on necessary information or opinions from relevant authorities, such as the ministers of justice or defense.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on Herzog to grant a pardon for the prime minister.

The Israeli premier also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.





