Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers pledge closer cooperation on trade, migration, regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday underscored the need to boost cooperation between Türkiye and Iran in trade, energy, and regional security during a media briefing in the capital Tehran.

"Trade and energy are top priorities, and we saw again today there is much more to be done," Fidan said alongside Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, noting the countries' long-standing coordination.

He said the sides had agreed to improve border efficiency, increase the number of border gates, and implement logistics and transportation projects.

"Our countries have large populations, close relations, and high trade, but our trade needs to be more efficient," Fidan said during his fourth visit to Tehran as foreign minister.

The officials also discussed efforts to address irregular migration, particularly from Afghanistan.

"We aim to tackle this issue together with Iran," said Fidan, adding that concrete cooperation is needed in the region.

The Turkish top diplomat welcomed Iran's plan to open a new consulate in the eastern Turkish province of Van and pledged to attend the opening ceremony if his Iranian counterpart is also present.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to hold the ninth Türkiye-Iran High-Level Cooperation Council meeting soon at the presidential level.

On regional security, Fidan said both countries view "Israel as the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East," citing concerns over Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and broader Israeli expansionist policies.

"The international community must fulfill its responsibilities," he said.

Fidan also reaffirmed Ankara's support for Tehran during ongoing nuclear negotiations and called for the lifting of "unrighteous" sanctions.

"Iran must resolve its issues on the basis of international law," he stated.

He also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine.