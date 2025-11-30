Ukraine to build drones in Norway under new agreement

Oslo and Kyiv have signed a letter of intent to establish Ukrainian drone production in Norway, with plans to begin production "rapidly in 2026," according to multiple media reports published on Sunday.

The cooperation aims to strengthen both countries' drone industries while boosting Europe's security. Once the drones are manufactured, they will be donated to Ukraine, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense confirmed in an email to Norwegian news agency NTB.

"The agreement facilitates closer development and cooperation between the Norwegian and Ukrainian drone industries. After production, these drones will be donated to Ukraine," said Norway's Defense Minister Tore Sandvik.

"According to the agreement that has been signed, Ukraine will share technology and innovation with Norway, and the goal is to achieve closer and deeper cooperation with the Norwegian defense industry to increase production capacity and thereby Europe's security," he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the deal benefits both sides.

"Ukraine is sharing its experience and technology with Norway. We are gaining production capacity that will provide our soldiers with modern drones. In addition, this opens up new opportunities for research and development," he said, adding that he is grateful to Sandvik.

The project includes a research and development cycle involving the Norwegian Defence Research Institute (FFI), developer companies, and Norwegian drone manufacturers, with the government hoping the effort will strengthen national expertise.

Norwegian State Secretary Marte Gerhardsen told Norway's public broadcaster NRK that the initiative followed a direct request from Ukraine. "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked us to do this. They are in a very demanding situation, and it is important that we do what we can to help Ukraine now," she said.

Gerhardsen could not give a date for when Ukraine will start receiving the drones but stressed that it should happen "as soon as possible."