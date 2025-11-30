IRAN WELCOMES PKK TERROR GROUPS DISARMAMENT PROCESS: FOREIGN MINISTER

Iran on Sunday welcomed the PKK terrorist organization's disarmament process.

Stating that terrorism poses a threat to the region, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran backs Türkiye's terror-free process.

Araghchi's remarks came at a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Tehran.

Addressing trade relations, Araghchi expressed Iran's readiness to extend the gas agreement with Türkiye and develop cooperation in the energy field.

During a meeting with Fidan, the top Iranian diplomat discussed opening a new border crossing and trade centers, connecting the two countries via a railway line, and hosting technical experts for preferential trade.

Araghchi asserted that the opening of an Iranian consulate in Türkiye's eastern Van province in the near future will strengthen bilateral ties.

Regional and global issues such as the Iran nuclear negotiations and US sanctions, joint efforts on the Palestinian issue, and Israel's violation of the ceasefire in Gaza were also discussed, he noted.

"Syria's stability and peace depend on the preservation of its territorial integrity, and the biggest threat comes from Israel," the minister added.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened its congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by its imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, for an end to the decades-long attacks.

On July 11, a group of 30 PKK terrorists, including 15 women, surrendered and destroyed their weapons in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province by throwing them into a burning cauldron.

As part of the new initiative, the Turkish parliament established the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Committee to evaluate the political and legal aspects of the post-terror era.