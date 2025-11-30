TURKISH PRESIDENTS TIES WITH US, RUSSIAN, UKRAINIAN LEADERS COULD HELP FIND WAYS TO END WAR IN UKRAINE: POPE LEO

Turkish president's ties with US, Russian, Ukrainian leaders could help find ways to end war in Ukraine: Pope Leo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ties with the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the US could foster dialogue, aid in reaching a ceasefire, and help find ways to end the war, Pope Leo XIV said Sunday.

The pope's remarks came during a flight to Lebanon following his landmark three-day visit to Türkiye, including the capital Ankara, Istanbul, and the historic city of Iznik, once known as Nicaea.

"To have come to Türkiye and now to Lebanon on this trip, there was, of course, a special theme of, if you will, being a messenger of peace, of wanting to promote peace throughout the region," Pope Leo noted.

He added that being able to talk with Erdoğan was an "important element" of his visit to Türkiye.

With its Muslim-majority population living alongside Christian minorities, Türkiye shows how people of different faiths can coexist peacefully, in an example of what "we all would be looking for throughout the world," the pontiff stated.

On the Middle East, he reiterated the Vatican's support for a two-state solution, adding that despite Israel's current rejection of it, it is the only way forward to end the conflict.

The pope said they are trying to be a mediating voice to help find a solution that provides justice for all.

"We have also spoken about this with President Erdoğan. He certainly agrees with this proposal. Türkiye has an important role that could play in this," he added.