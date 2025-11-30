Israeli army shells east of Gaza Strip, detonates buildings despite ceasefire

The Israeli army carried out airstrikes and home demolitions in the military-controlled yellow zone across the Gaza Strip early Sunday.

Israeli aircraft struck several areas in Rafah, while naval vessels fired shells toward the city's coastline, local sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel's military vehicles stationed near the Morag Axis, northeast of Rafah, conducted sweeping operations and heavy gunfire in the area.

Israeli artillery shelled eastern Khan Younis, and helicopters launched fire on buildings amid home detonations in the area, according to witnesses.

An Israeli airstrike hit east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, an Anadolu correspondent said.

In the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli strikes targeted eastern Gaza City, and intense gunfire from Israeli helicopters was reported from eastern Jabalia.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement it signed with the Palestinian group Hamas, having committed nearly 500 violations and killed 354 Palestinians since Oct. 10, according to the Gaza government figures.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 people in the over two-year war that has left much of the enclave in ruins.





