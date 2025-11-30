Zelenskyy appoints ex-ambassador to US as adviser on Ukraine’s reconstruction, investment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Oksana Markarova, who was Kyiv's ambassador to the US until August of this year, as his new reconstruction and investment adviser.

A decree confirming Markarova's appointment to the office was posted on Ukraine's Presidential Office website.

"Beyond the fundamental goal of defending our independence and the daily work to ensure Ukraine's survival, we have a long-term objective: to give Ukraine the capacity to rebuild after the fighting and restore normal economic development," Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X, regarding the appointment.

Expressing this to be a task for the country's government, as well as all Ukrainian institutions and businesses, Zelenskyy argued that he believes "everyone who can help Ukraine in this effort should do so."

"I am glad that Oksana remains part of our state's team, and her responsibilities will now include advising on issues that strengthen Ukraine, namely, improving the business climate, enhancing our state's financial resilience, attracting investment, and planning reconstruction together with our strategic partners," he added.

Markarova also commented on her appointment, thanking the Ukrainian president for his trust and "focus on future, while leading our country in defence."

"Honored to continue working together with You and our international friends to plan rebuilding, forge partnerships and attract investments - all needed to win the peace," she said in a statement on X.

Markarova previously held the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the US, which she assumed in February 2021. On Aug. 27, Zelenskyy appointed Olha Stefanishyna as Kyiv's new ambassador to the US.